NCP's Praful Patel meets Sharad Pawar at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai to inquire about health

The meeting came days after a group of senior NCP leaders, including Patel, met Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi, triggering speculation about turmoil within the regional party. The NCP, however, denied any internal rift.
People aware of the matter said Pawar enquired about what transpired at the meeting with Shah, but Patel told media that no political discussions had taken place.
The Sharad Pawar-founded NCP split in 2023 after a group of party leaders, including Patel, joined the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra under the leadership of late Ajit Pawar. Subsequently, the Ajit Pawar faction got the party name and its symbol, while Sharad Pawar's group became NCP (SP).
Faisal Malik is a senior journalist with over two and a half decades of experience covering Maharashtra’s politics, governance and public policy with a deep understanding of the state’s political landscape. He is a Senior Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times and has been associated with its Mumbai edition for more than a decade. Based in Mumbai, Faisal currently covers three major political parties in Maharashtra — Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and NCP (Sharad Pawar). Over the years, he has extensively reported on major political developments, combining investigative insights with in-depth field reporting. His coverage has spanned a wide range of issues, from drought, farmer suicides, major development projects and grassroots challenges to major electoral battles, including three Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections — 2014, 2019 and 2024. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with ‘The Asian Age’ and ‘Dainik Bhaskar’. An avid tea enthusiast, he enjoys reading history, Urdu literature and classical poetry. When away from the newsroom, he writes Urdu poetry inspired by human emotions, life's experiences, meaningful reflections and relationships. An amateur photographer, Faisal is passionate about capturing moments that often go unnoticed by the naked eye.
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Home/India News/NCP's Praful Patel meets Sharad Pawar at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai to inquire about health
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