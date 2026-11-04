Sharad Pawar hospitalised in Mumbai hours after discharge in Pune

Senior leader and Nationalist Congress Party–Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday, his daughter and Baramati MP Supriya Sule said. NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar was discharged from the Ruby Hall Clinic after two days under medical observation following complaints of pleuritic pain, in Pune on Wednesday. (ANI Video Grab)

Pawar was discharged from Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic earlier in the day, where he had been under medical observation for two days. The veteran politician was admitted on November 2 following complaints of cough and pleuritic chest pain.

Sule, who is also the working president of NCP (SP), had earlier said that he was undergoing medical tests and that all his health parameters were stable. The hospital had subsequently stated that Pawar would remain under observation as a precautionary measure. His condition remained stable, and the discomfort had subsided, following which doctors cleared him for discharge.