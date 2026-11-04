PM Modi calls Sharad Pawar, advises rest as NCP (SP) chief discharged from hospital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning called Sharad Pawar and advised him to cut down on travel, get adequate rest and pay greater attention to his diet, amid the NCP (SP) chief's discharge from the hospital. File photo of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar. (PTI)

Pawar was admitted to Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic on Monday (November 2) following complaints of cough and pleuritic chest pain.

According to Vitthal Maniyar, a close associate of Pawar, PM Modi urged the 86-year-old leader to prioritise his health and avoid an exhausting schedule. He also told Pawar that his daughter, Baramati MP Supriya Sule, could shoulder responsibilities while he rested.

“Modi told Pawar to take care of his health, cut down on travel and rest more. He also advised him to pay attention to his diet. He told Pawar that Supriya could look after the nation's affairs and that he should rest and continue to guide us,” Maniyar said.

Sharad Pawar discharged The NCP founder was discharged on Wednesday after undergoing medical evaluation and observation.

“Sharad Pawar has been discharged from Ruby Hall Clinic today. He is stable and doing well. He will be travelling directly from the hospital to his residence in Mumbai. We wish him good health and a speedy recovery,” Dr Purvez K Grant, chief cardiologist, chairman and managing trustee of Ruby Hall Clinic, said

Meanwhile, Modi is likely to visit Baramati later this month to inaugurate Prerna Sthal, a dome and museum complex at the Vidya Pratishthan campus, of which Pawar is the chairman. The Prime Minister's proposed November 3 visit was postponed, with Vidya Pratishthan trustee Yugendra Pawar indicating November 16 as a possible date.

There has been no official confirmation of the revised schedule so far.