Pawar hospitalised, cuts short drought-hit areas tour

PUNE: Veteran political leader and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune on Monday evening after complaining of pleuritic pain, hours after he cut short his tour of drought-affected areas in Pune district in view of unseasonal rainfall in Baramati and adjoining regions. NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune on Monday evening after complaining of pleuritic pain, hours after he cut short his tour of drought-affected areas in Pune district. (HT FILE)

Pawar was admitted for a general health check-up and medical observation following complaints of pain in the chest area, hospital authorities said. His condition was stable, and he would remain under observation as a precautionary measure.

“Mr. Sharad Pawar has being admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic for a general health check-up and medical observation following complaints of pleuritic pain. His condition is expected to settle down, and he will remain under observation as a precautionary measure,” said Dr Purvez K Grant, chief cardiologist, chairman and managing trustee of Ruby Hall Clinic, in an official statement.

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule said her father had been admitted following a bout of cough and was undergoing medical tests.

“Baba has been admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, following a bout of cough. He is undergoing medical tests, and all his health parameters are stable. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes,” she said.

Earlier in the day, Pawar had postponed his scheduled visit to drought-affected areas after unseasonal showers lashed Baramati and other parts of Pune district.

Party leader Mehbub Shaikh announced the decision in a post on X, citing the increasing rainfall in Baramati and adjoining areas.

“Taking into account the increasing rainfall in Baramati as well as Pune district, the scheduled drought inspection tour of the honourable Padma Vibhushan Shri Sharadchandraji Pawar Saheb has been postponed. All concerned parties should take note of this,” Shaikh said in his post.

Pawar had begun his tour on Sunday to assess the ground situation in drought-affected areas and interact with farmers facing water shortages and crop-related difficulties.

The decision to postpone the tour came after widespread unseasonal showers across Pune district on Monday. Baramati recorded the highest rainfall at 77.2 mm in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. Several other parts of the district also received moderate to heavy rainfall.