Sharad Pawar begins tour of drought-hit talukas from Pune

Nationalist Congress Party/NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar/SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday began his tour of drought-hit talukas in the state by visiting Baramati, Purandar and Daund in Pune district where farmers raised concerns over crop losses, water shortage and mounting financial distress. Pawar assured the farmers that he would take up their concerns with the state government, and seek measures to alleviate the impact of the drought-like conditions. During Pawar’s interaction with farmers in Purandar, several farmers narrated their difficulties after their Kharif crops were damaged due to inadequate rainfall. (HT FILE)

During Pawar’s interaction with farmers in Purandar, several farmers narrated their difficulties after their Kharif crops were damaged due to inadequate rainfall. They expressed concern over their inability to sustain their families and provide fodder and water to livestock.

“A large section of farmers in the state is in crisis due to poor rainfall. I have already written to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on September 27, listing several demands, including adequate compensation for farmers,” Pawar said.

“The main concern of farmers is how they will sustain themselves when their crops have failed. They also need to make arrangements for their livestock. The crops that have survived need to be protected. I have urged the chief minister to provide all necessary assistance to farmers to help them face and overcome the crisis,” Pawar said.

The NCP (SP) chief said that the state government should include more talukas in its list of drought-affected areas. “For example, the entire Purandar taluka needs to be declared as drought-affected,” he said.

Pawar reiterated his demand for a 100% waiver on loans taken by farmers and other affected groups including self-help groups, from public sector banks, cooperative banks and credit societies. Furthermore, Pawar called for relaxation of norms for works under the employment guarantee scheme, deployment of adequate water tankers, arrangements for drinking water for cattle, and putting a stop to cutting off electricity connections for agricultural pumps. The NCP (SP) chief said that he will meet the CM soon and convey the concerns raised by the farmers during his tour of drought-hit areas.