NCP-SP leader Jitendra Awhad leads with a 11,813 margin from Mumbra-Kalwa

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) (NCP-SP) leader Jitendra Awhad is leading with a margin of 11813 from Mumbra-Kalwa in the Assembly polls. He was pitted against Ajit Pawar-led NCP candidate Najeeb Mulla.



Awhad, an OBC leader, has been winning from this Muslim-dominated seat for consecutive three terms since 2009.



“I am beyond grateful to all the voters, of, Mumbra-Kalwa who voted in the Maharashtra assembly elections for a stronger democracy! Your belief in our vision for a better future of Mumbra-Kalwa drives me every day. I m greatfull to all colleagues and party workers for their immense hard work and also my alliance partners. Thank you once again.,” Awhad posted on X a day after polling. NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar with party candidate from Thane, Jitendra Awhad during his nomination rally for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Thane.(ANI)

The NCP-SP is a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, also comprising Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT). The bloc seeks to reclaim power in the state, challenging the Mahayuti alliance, which includes Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Mumbra-Kalwa assembly constituency

The Mumbra-Kalwa assembly constituency was created in 2008 after delimitation. This seat has been represented by Awhad since 2009. It is a part of the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency, represented by chief minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde.



Maharashtra assembly election turnout

Maharashtra reported a voter turnout of 66.05 per cent as per EVM votes, up from 61.1 per cent in 2019, Election Commission officials said on Thursday.

The increase, excluding postal ballots, highlighted the EC's efforts to engage a broader electorate, the statement added. Kolhapur led with 76.63 per cent, followed by 75.26 per cent in Gadchiroli, which has some Left Wing Extremism affected pockets, while the lowest was in Mumbai island city at 52.07 per cent and 55.95 per cent in the metropolis' suburban district.



