Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / NCW formally directs Twitter India to remove 'disgraceful' Manipur video

NCW formally directs Twitter India to remove 'disgraceful' Manipur video

PTI |
Jul 20, 2023 05:14 PM IST

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after the May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) said Thursday it has formally directed Twitter India to remove a video that shows the "disgraceful act" of two women being paraded naked and assaulted in the violence-hit Manipur.

Ethnic violence has claimed over 150 lives in Manipur. (PTI)

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after the May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing the two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a group of men from the other side.

"NCW has formally directed the Head, Public Policy at @TwitterIndia to remove the video showing the disgraceful act of two women being paraded naked. This video compromises the victims' identities and is a punishable offense (sic)," the NCW said in a tweet.

Police in Manipur said a case of abduction, gangrape and murder has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unidentified armed persons.

A spokesperson of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) said, "The despicable scene, which happened on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, shows men constantly molesting the helpless women, who were pleading to their captors."

More than 150 people have lost their lives and several injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics
manipur ncw video manipur police
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP