New Delhi, The National Commission for Women has called for effective communication, coordination and consultation among police forces in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan to strengthen women's safety and security across the National Capital Region. NCW seeks stronger inter-state coordination among NCR police forces for women's safety

At a meeting with senior police and administrative officers representing 39 districts across the four states and Union Territory at Vigyan Bhawan here on Tuesday, Commission Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar emphasised that women's safety must be the foremost priority of every district police administration.

She called for a shift from reactive to preventive policing, stressing that criminals do not recognise state boundaries and police forces must work beyond administrative jurisdictions, the National Commission for Women said in a statement.

The chairperson underscored the need for effective coordination among police forces of the four states, particularly in cases involving inter-state links.

She highlighted the importance of strengthening public transport safety through effective CCTV surveillance, GPS tracking, police patrolling, street lighting, SOS facilities and verification of transport personnel.

She also called for effective implementation of the NCW's Guidelines for Safety of Women Passengers, which were shared with the participating officers.

Referring to the NCRB 2024 data, Rahatkar said policing performance must be measured not merely by the number of FIRs registered but also by crime prevention, response time and the quality of investigation.

She called for identification of vulnerable locations, enhanced patrolling around educational institutions, markets, public transport hubs and isolated stretches, and safe transportation arrangements for women working late hours.

She further stressed the need for prompt action against cybercrimes, including cyberstalking, sextortion, morphing and online harassment.

Emphasising victim-centric policing, Rahatkar called for functional Women Help Desks with trained personnel and timely access to legal, medical and counselling support. She also urged regular senior-level review of serious crimes against women and prioritisation of dowry cases pending for more than three years.

The chairperson proposed exploring an integrated Women Safety Dashboard for the NCR, appointing senior nodal officers in each state and major district, and conducting regular safety audits of public transport and Women Help Desks.

During the technical session on 'Safety and Security of Women in NCR: Recent Cases and Relevant Supreme Court Judgments', former Uttar Pradesh DGP Vikram Singh emphasised that women's safety is a paramount responsibility of law enforcement agencies.

He called for proactive and preventive policing, close monitoring of sensitive locations and stronger use of technology, including CCTV surveillance and GPS-enabled vehicle tracking.

He also stressed monitoring repeat offenders, professional accountability and strict enforcement of the law, while ensuring that women approaching the police are treated with dignity, sensitivity and empathy.

NCW members Archana Mishra and Nivedita Subramanian also participated in the deliberations. They emphasised the importance of building trust between women and the police, ensuring that police stations are safe and accessible spaces for women, and fostering collective responsibility among law enforcement agencies, institutions and society to prevent crimes and ensure justice.

The meeting also provided a platform for senior officers to share best practices, discuss operational challenges and deliberate on a coordinated action plan to strengthen women's safety across the NCR, the statement said.

Rahatkar emphasised that women's safety is an essential indicator of good governance and requires sustained coordination and collective commitment from police, administration and society.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.