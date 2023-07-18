NDA Meeting LIVE Updates: 38 parties set to meet in Delhi ‘to strengthen India’
This meeting comes on the day when 26 like-minded opposition parties will meet for the second time in a month to strategise for the upcoming polls.
Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will be meeting, on Tuesday in New Delhi, with 38 political parties having confirmed their presence. According to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), among the 38 parties, there are some that have left NDA and rejoined the alliance “to strengthen India” and the saffron party remains committed to its “ideology”.
However, only nine parties have 10 seats or more in the 545-member Lok Sabha (the nine account for 479 members) . It is quite likely that at least some of the 26 potential constituents of the opposition grouping, and the 38 of the NDA are not represented in the Lok Sabha; only 37 parties have members in the lower house of Parliament.
- Tue, 18 Jul 2023 09:32 AM
‘Wind favourable for NDA across India’: Assam Minister
Assam minister & Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) chief Atul Bora, speaking on NDA meet, says, “This will be a very important meeting. Lok Sabha polls are very close...PM Modi, in the last 9 years, has been carrying forward developmental activities with remarkable achievement. So, the wind is favourable for NDA across the country.”
- Tue, 18 Jul 2023 09:18 AM
‘Elections just formality now’: Suheldev BSP founder-president
Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party founder-president Om Prakash Rajbhar, speaking before the NDA meeting said on Tuesday, “There is nothing like a fight in the country's politics anymore. If you look at UP, there are 80 seats - where will the Opposition win? All 80 seats will be won by the NDA. I think elections are just a formality now, the opposition can make as much noise as they want - it won't serve any purpose...Our alliance is a national-level alliance.”
- Tue, 18 Jul 2023 09:11 AM
Omar Abdullah hits out at BJP after Paswan decides to join NDA
National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah slammed the BJP Monday for raising the dynasty bogey when the sons or daughters of opposition politicians join politics, but maintaining silence in a similar situation with its allies or own leaders.
"Will Nadda ji call him a dynast as well or is that tag only for parties that oppose the BJP?" Abdullah wrote on Twitter after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda posted photographs on the microblogging website of his meeting with Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan.
Nadda announced that Paswan has decided to return to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
"I met Chirag Paswanji in Delhi. He has decided to join the NDA alliance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. I welcome him to the NDA family," the BJP chief said on Twitter and posted photographs of his meeting with Paswan.
- Tue, 18 Jul 2023 08:43 AM
BJP invites Jana Sena, skips TDP, YSRCP for NDA meet
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has invited Jana Sena Party, headed by Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan, to the meeting of 38 alliance partners of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in New Delhi on Tuesday, but has kept away its erstwhile alliance partner Telugu Desam Party (TDP).
Pawan Kalyan, along with his party’s political affairs committee chairman and former state assembly speaker Nadendla Manohar, has left for New Delhi on Monday to attend the NDA allies’ meeting.
“The Jana Sena Party received the invitation from the BJP national leadership a couple of days ago. Our party president, along with Manohar, would attend the meeting, which would be attended by the heads of various NDA allies,” Pawan Kalyan’s political secretary P Hariprasad said.
- Tue, 18 Jul 2023 08:32 AM
"Congress used to be against alliance": BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Opposition unity meeting
Amid the two-day joint meeting of the Opposition parties in Bengaluru, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday took a jibe at the Congress party and said that earlier Congress used to be against alliance but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been in favour of them.
Talking to ANI, Naqvi said, "Earlier Congress used to be against alliances but Modi ji has always been in favour of them...That is why NDA continues to grow...Everybody knows that PM Modi has worked for the welfare of all sections of society".
The opposition parties are seeking to put up a united front to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
- Tue, 18 Jul 2023 08:26 AM
Opposition's 26 vs NDA's 38 meet today: Only 9 parties have 10 seats or more in Lok Sabha. Top points
The pitched battle ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has intensified as the Bharatiya Janata Party has announced that 38 National Democratic Alliance or NDA partners have confirmed their attendance at the meeting to be held in New Delhi on Tuesday, the day 26 like-minded opposition parties will huddle for the second time within a month.
While the key agenda of the opposition parties' Day 2 meeting in Bengaluru will be to deliberate on the issues including EVM machines, Lok Sabha seat sharing, drafting of a common minimum programme as well as deciding on the name of the united front, the BJP is hoping to retain its old allies and get new ones.
- Tue, 18 Jul 2023 08:23 AM
Chirag Paswan meets Amit Shah ahead of NDA meet, says ‘talks positive’
Lok Janshakti Party (LJP- Ramvilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Monday met Union home minister Amit Shah at the latter’s residence amid speculations about his induction in the Union Cabinet, the seat-sharing formula in Bihar for 2024 Lok Sabha elections and his estranged ties with union minister Pashupati Paras, who heads the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Parry (RLJP), ahead of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meet on Tuesday.