e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 15, 2019

NDA can’t uphold Nehru’s legacy: Sonia Gandhi

india Updated: Nov 15, 2019 00:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government lacks the “capacity, the vision and the wisdom” to uphold Jawaharlal Nehru’s legacy, Congress president Sonia Gandhi said on Thursday, calling upon people to “pull away” the “hypocrisy” of the BJP-Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and “reveal the darkness lurking beneath”.

Speaking at the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Lecture at the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) on the 130th birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister, Gandhi hit out at the Centre’s ruling party

“Even as he was confronted with challenges that would have crippled the very best of us, Nehru chose instead to put his faith in a democratic system which treated all citizens as equal and trusted the collective wisdom of their electoral choices. Rather than compromise on this commitment, he would go on to launch India on a remarkable experiment in democracy,” Gandhi said, adding that Nehru has etched “an eternal mark” in the history of our nation.

She described Nehruvianism as “democratic institution-building, staunch secularism, socialist economics and a non-aligned foreign policy”, and added, “Today, this vision is fundamentally under attack, but it remains at the core of the true India that we must continue to fight for.”

She also added that the present ruling powers “disrespect and fear diversity which means they deny our pluralism, our freedom of choice, which are integral to our fundamental rights”.

“Their language may be modern, but they seek to take India backward, not forward. For after all, they made no sacrifices to shape India’s destiny,” she said.

Others who spoke included Madhavan K Palat, who has worked in research on Nehru, besides former Union minister Karan Singh.

top news
I-T searches on civil contractors in Mumbai reveal ₹735 crore irregularities
I-T searches on civil contractors in Mumbai reveal ₹735 crore irregularities
‘You feel you are losing the match, but...’: Nitin Gadkari on Maharashtra
‘You feel you are losing the match, but...’: Nitin Gadkari on Maharashtra
Amit Shah clobbers Cong over Rafale verdict ‘rebuke’, seeks Rahul Gandhi’s apology
Amit Shah clobbers Cong over Rafale verdict ‘rebuke’, seeks Rahul Gandhi’s apology
Bengal Guv preps for 600 km road trip after Mamata govt declines chopper
Bengal Guv preps for 600 km road trip after Mamata govt declines chopper
Mamata Banerjee weighs in on Prez rule in Maharashtra, jabs Bengal Guv too
Mamata Banerjee weighs in on Prez rule in Maharashtra, jabs Bengal Guv too
Japanese emperor to ‘spend night’ with goddess in last major accession rite
Japanese emperor to ‘spend night’ with goddess in last major accession rite
IPL 2020: From Ashwin to Rahane - Full list of player trades as deadline ends
IPL 2020: From Ashwin to Rahane - Full list of player trades as deadline ends
Real-life ‘Iron Man’ sets human flight speed record in his jet-powered suit
Real-life ‘Iron Man’ sets human flight speed record in his jet-powered suit
trending topics
Amit ShahSabarimala caseRafale dealAmazon Apple DaysDeepika PadukoneKapil SharmaChildren’s Day 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News