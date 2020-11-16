e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
bihar election 2020
Home / India News / ‘NDA family will work together for Bihar’s progress’: PM congratulates Nitish

‘NDA family will work together for Bihar’s progress’: PM congratulates Nitish

Apart from Nitish Kumar, a host of leaders from the constituent parties of the NDA alliance took oath as cabinet ministers. The deputy CMs — Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi — also took their oath in the ceremony.

india Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 18:12 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nitish Kumar was formally named the leader of the state’s ruling alliance at a meeting of the NDA MLAs on Sunday.
Nitish Kumar was formally named the leader of the state’s ruling alliance at a meeting of the NDA MLAs on Sunday.(File Photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Nitish Kumar on taking oath as Bihar chief minister and said NDA family will work together for state’s progress.

“Congratulations to @NitishKumar Ji on taking oath as Bihar’s CM. I also congratulate all those who took oath as Ministers in the Bihar Government. The NDA family will work together for the progress of Bihar. I assure all possible support from the Centre for the welfare of Bihar,” PM Modi tweeted.

Kumar was formally named the leader of the state’s ruling alliance at a meeting of the NDA MLAs on Sunday. The meeting was also attended by senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the party’s state in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis.

Apart from Kumar, a host of leaders from the constituent parties of the NDA alliance took oath as cabinet ministers. The deputy CMs — Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi — also took their oath in the ceremony.

Santosh Kumar Suman, son of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, Mukesh Sahni of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), JD(U)’s Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Vijendra Prasad Yadav, Ashok Choudhary and Mewa Lal Choudhary were also sworn in.

The swearing-in ceremony comes a day after the Nation Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar chose Kumar as the chief minister for another term. Deputy chief ministers. Eight other ministers from NDA constituents — BJP, JD(U), HAM and VIP were also sworn in today.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)and its chief Tejashwi Yadav boycotted the oath ceremony.

“Best wishes to respected Nitish Kumar ji for being ‘nominated’ as Chief Minister. I hope instead of pursuing his ambitions, he will fulfill the aspirations of the public and will fulfill NDA’s promise of 19 lakh jobs, and will make positive issues like employment, health, income generation, irrigation his priority,” the 31-year-old tweeted.

tags
top news
Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM, 14 ministers inducted into cabinet
Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM, 14 ministers inducted into cabinet
PM Modi congratulates Nitish Kumar, says ‘NDA family will work together for Bihar’s progress’
PM Modi congratulates Nitish Kumar, says ‘NDA family will work together for Bihar’s progress’
Nitish forms Bihar govt, inducts new Cabinet. Full list of ministers here
Nitish forms Bihar govt, inducts new Cabinet. Full list of ministers here
Malabar exercise that upsets China is a tectonic shift in power balance
Malabar exercise that upsets China is a tectonic shift in power balance
Govt sets Oct 2021 deadline for digital media to reduce foreign funding to 26%
Govt sets Oct 2021 deadline for digital media to reduce foreign funding to 26%
India shaped debate on need for transparency in connectivity projects: Jaishankar
India shaped debate on need for transparency in connectivity projects: Jaishankar
On the run for 7 months, rape accused returns on Diwali to set victim afire
On the run for 7 months, rape accused returns on Diwali to set victim afire
The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana
The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In