'NDA seat count reduced…': Lalu Yadav's RJD on Bihar council polls

The National Democractic Alliance's seat count has been reduced in the Bihar council polls, Lalu Yadav's RJD said on Friday in a swipe at the party as it gave itself a pat on the back for improving its tally. "In the local bodies legislative council elections, the NDA was reduced from 23 to 13 seats and the RJD's count increased from one to six seats. This time, the BJP has won 7, RJD-6, JDU-5, Independent-4, INC-1 and RLJP-1 seat. The party's strong performance was due to the inclusive policy of RJD. The party has lost four seats by a very small margin. (sic)," Lalu Yadav's party said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Thanks to all the three-tier panchayat representatives for the efficient leadership and policy of the Leader of the Opposition Shri @yadavtejashwi ji, for the spectacular victory of the RJD in the local body MLC elections and for strengthening the hands of Tejashwi ji. (sic)"

Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Yadav's son was reported to have used a chopper for the first time for the council polls in the state.

The legislative council of Bihar consists of a total of 75 seats. The current strength of members in the legislative council is 51 against the total strength of 75, and 24 seats were vacant since July 2021. The elections were due on July 16 last year, when the six-year tenure of their incumbent representatives ended. But the polls were delayed because of the pandemic.

For RJD, the polls were also important keeping in view the Rajya Sabha seat count.

In 2015, the BJP had contested on its own while Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) was part of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led alliance.

Stressing that the council polls won't have a result on the Bochachan assembly by-poll, the BJP's Rajiv Ranjan said: “The by-poll has nothing to do with council elections in which masses do not participate. In assembly polls, masses take part and they are with the Prime Minister. We did well in council polls but we could have performed better. In council polls, the polling system has changed in which RJD has an upper hand. The NDA is united.”

(With inputs from ANI)

