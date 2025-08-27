NDA stands for 'Nahi Denge Adhikar’, people support Bihar yatra: Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday took potshots at the ruling (National Democratic Alliance) in Bihar, terming it "Nahi Denge Adhikar", stating that the alliance will fail to secure a majority in the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections. The 16-day 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, involving Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, aims to raise awareness about alleged irregularities in the voter list.(PTI)

Speaking to ANI, Tejashwi Yadav said, "The full form of NDA is 'Nahi Denge Adhikar'... People are supporting us. The way 'vote chori' is occurring, the public is aware and will protect their votes. BJP-NDA will fail in the upcoming elections..."

The ongoing Voter Adhikar Yatra will be conducted in Gangwara Mahaveer Sthan, Darbhanga, to Sitamarhi via Muzaffarpur today.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will also participate in the 'Voter Aadhikar Yatra'.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, along with Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, undertook their 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Supaul.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of conspiring to steal votes across the country. The remarks came amid the ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar.

In a post on X, Gandhi said that the ruling alliance in Bihar has been unable to address pressing issues, including inflation, unemployment, migration, and economic crisis. "The BJP, which has lost the trust of the people, is hatching conspiracies to steal votes across the country. In Bihar, the BJP-JDU government, which has failed on every front, including inflation, unemployment, migration, and economic crisis, wants to remain in power by stealing the votes of the people."

The 16-day 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, involving Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, aims to raise awareness about alleged irregularities in the voter list, which opposition leaders have termed a case of 'vote chori' (vote theft). Covering over 1,300 km across 20 districts, the yatra is scheduled to conclude in Patna on September 1.

Bihar Assembly elections are expected later this year, although the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date.