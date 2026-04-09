...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

NDA workers booked in cash-for-votes case in Palakkad: Officials

Police filed a case against BJP representatives in Palakkad for allegedly bribing voters before the 2026 Assembly elections amid ongoing inquiries.

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 08:08 am IST
By Vishnu Varma, Thiruvananthapuram
Advertisement

Police on Wednesday registered a case against representatives of the BJP-led NDA in Palakkad constituency for allegedly bribing voters ahead of polling day.

Sobha Surendran

The FIR alleges that, on April 8 at around 10 am, representatives of the alliance went from house to house in Palakkad and distributed money to voters to influence the 2026 Assembly election.

The complaint, filed under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Representation of the People Act, terms the act a violation of election rules and bribery of voters.

According to the office of chief electoral officer Rathan U Kelkar, the Election Commission sent a flying squad to conduct an on-the-spot inquiry in Kannadi panchayat of the constituency in the backdrop of visuals airing on a few Malayalam TV news networks of a woman allegedly associated with BJP candidate Sobha Surendran handing over wads of cash to an elderly voter. The visuals were captured by Congress workers during the silent campaign on Wednesday.

However, the local Congress unit in Palakkad on Wednesday released photos of the woman, allegedly seen handing over money to the elderly voter, pointing to her presence at BJP rallies in the constituency. The party alleged that Surendran was making false allegations to hide the truth.

Palakkad constituency saw a high-voltage campaign between BJP’s Surendran, Ramesh Pisharody of the Congress and NMR Razack as a CPI(M)-backed Independent. In the past 3 elections, BJP candidates have come second behind the Congress.

(with PTI inputs)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishnu Varma

Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment.

Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / NDA workers booked in cash-for-votes case in Palakkad: Officials
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.