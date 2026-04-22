New Delhi, The National Disaster Management Authority's objective is to develop heat action plans at every level state, district, and city, with the ultimate goal of reducing heatwave exposure and improving thermal comfort for people at the local level, an NDMA official said.

NDMA ramping up Heat Action Plans, eyes parametric insurance to shield vulnerable workers

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Speaking to PTI Videos on the sidelines of the Global Heat and Cooling Forum , NDMA's Head of Department Krishna Vatsa stated that every city and district has its own characteristics and challenges, and Heat Action Plans are tailored accordingly.

"A single national-level H cannot solve this. Currently, we have already created approximately 300 Hs, and another 100 are in the process of being developed. The plans include certain key measures like arranging for water, increasing vegetation, enabling cool roofs and cooling shelters," Vatsa said.

The GHCF 2026 was convened on April 20 and 21 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, organised by the Natural Resources Defense Council in partnership with the NDMA, the Department of Science and Technology, and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure .

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking about vulnerable populations who are more exposed to extreme heat, the NDMA official said that it is essential to arrange for umbrellas, water, and cooling shelters, and that the working hours of those labouring outdoors, such as manual workers in fields or at construction sites, should be structured accordingly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about vulnerable populations who are more exposed to extreme heat, the NDMA official said that it is essential to arrange for umbrellas, water, and cooling shelters, and that the working hours of those labouring outdoors, such as manual workers in fields or at construction sites, should be structured accordingly. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "This is precisely why heat action plans are important. The challenges vary from district to district, and each district or city requires its own tailored approach. Heat disproportionately affects those engaged in physical labour, like the vegetable vendors, hawkers, and others, and it is essential that solutions are designed at their level," Vatsa said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "This is precisely why heat action plans are important. The challenges vary from district to district, and each district or city requires its own tailored approach. Heat disproportionately affects those engaged in physical labour, like the vegetable vendors, hawkers, and others, and it is essential that solutions are designed at their level," Vatsa said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When asked about the income losses outdoor workers face when restructuring their hours to avoid extreme heat, he stated that discussions on parametric insurance are underway in several parts of the country to address the issue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked about the income losses outdoor workers face when restructuring their hours to avoid extreme heat, he stated that discussions on parametric insurance are underway in several parts of the country to address the issue. {{/usCountry}}

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"Their incomes are definitely affected, and to address that, discussions on parametric insurance are on. It is somewhat complex, as the trigger whether it is the temperature level or the number of days it remains elevated is difficult to define. Nevertheless, in many parts of the country, parametric insurance of this kind is being explored to ensure continuity of livelihoods," the NDMA official told PTI.

Responding to a question on heatwave-related deaths, the official said that while directly attributing deaths to heatwaves is difficult, mortality numbers have reduced over the last five years owing to efforts by the NDMA and other departments.

"We have alerted hospitals and Primary Health Centres on how to deal with heatwaves, and training arrangements have been made for this. Many directives have been issued by the Health Department and the Health Ministry for this," Vatsa said.

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"People affected by heatwaves have been provided better treatment, and in the last four to five years, there has definitely been an improvement in this area," he added.

The GHCF 2026 convened government officials, policymakers, scientists, development institutions, and industry leaders to discuss extreme heat and sustainable cooling.

Key officials, including Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, and Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of the India Meteorological Department, were among the keynote speakers at the event.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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