NDMC junior engineer arrested for firing 2 rounds in Delhi’s Rajender Nagar

A 29-year-old junior engineer working on a New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) project was arrested after he allegedly fired two rounds in the air while travelling in a car in central Delhi’s Rajender Nagar early Thursday, police said.

Gagan Deep Singh, 29, was arrested after allegedly firing two rounds in the air in Rajender Nagar. Police recovered a licensed .32-bore revolver.

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The incident took place around 2am Thursday at Bada Bazar. Police officers received information about a man firing in the air from a white Maruti Baleno.

A police team reached the spot and apprehended the man, identified as Gagan Deep Singh, a resident of Old Rajender Nagar who is originally from Kankhal in Uttarakhand.

Police said Singh was under the influence of alcohol when he was apprehended. “A breathalyser/BAC test found 235 mg/100 ml alcohol in Singh’s blood. Preliminary investigation suggests that he fired the rounds in the air without any apparent reason and was allegedly heavily intoxicated at the time,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

A .32-bore revolver, along with two live and two empty cartridges, was recovered from his possession. Five additional live cartridges were found in the revolver’s holster. The firearm was reportedly licensed, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

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