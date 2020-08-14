Nearly 1,000 new Covid-19 cases in Uttarakhand in a week; tally now above 11,000

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 07:51 IST

With 416 fresh Covid-19 cases, Uttarakhand on Thursday crossed the 11,000 cases mark within four says of touching 10,000 cases. The total tally of Covid-19 cases stand at 11,302.

On Thursday morning, Ram Sharan Nautiyal, father of Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal and former Dehradun district panchayat head took to his social media platform to inform people that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Due to initial symptoms, I got myself tested for Covid-19 and was found positive. I am fully healthy and admitted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh on the advice of doctors. My entire family and staff who come in contact with me on a daily basis were immediately tested and their results came out to be negative,” he wrote on Twitter.

Three Covid-19 positive persons also died in the state on Thursday, of which one death was due to coronavirus while the other two were due to co-morbidities.

A total of 143 Covid-19 positive patients have died in Uttarakhand till now with 25 deaths attributed to coronavirus, according to the health officials. The remaining corona infected casualties were attributed to co-morbidities and other causes, added health officials.

A total of 7,014 infected people have recovered successfully, bringing the recovery rate in the state to 62.12%.

US Nagar district reported 192 of the 416 fresh Covid-19 cases reported on Thursday. The situation in other districts was as follows: Almora (1), Bageshwar (9), Champawat (16), Dehradun (36), Haridwar (107), Nainital (15), Pauri (5), Rudraprayag (4), Tehri (16) and Uttarakashi (15).

Haridwar district has so far reported a total of 2,678 cases - the most cases in the state, followed by Dehradun (2,272), US Nagar (2,176) and Nainital (1,624).

Also, 327 Covid-19 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the state on Thursday with maximum 216 in US Nagar district.

The doubling rate of cases, based on the last seven days’ data, now stands at 23.10 days, while the infection rate is at 5.01%. The state has so far tested over 2.42 lakh samples while 12,000 results are awaited.

In one month, the infection rate in Uttarakhand increased from 4.08 % (July 12) to 5% (August 12). The districts of Haridwar, Nainital, US Nagar and Dehradun have witnessed the maximum increase in infection rate compared to the hilly districts.