Need solutions, not festivals or hollow speeches: Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi

On Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the pandemic is not the only crisis in India, the central government’s anti-people policies are the real problem. Gandhi’s criticism of the Narendra Modi government’s handling of the biggest health challenge India has ever seen came on the day the country reported the world’s highest daily spike in Covid-19 cases. The Congress leader tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week and has been quarantining at home since then.

Though his official Twitter handle, the Wayanad MP targeted the Prime Minister over his 18-minute address to the nation on Tuesday, calling it a “hollow speech”. He demanded solutions to the crisis which has claimed over 100,000 lives.

“I am quarantined at home and I continue to see tragic stories being reported from across the country. India has not just been hit by the coronavirus crisis but has been battered by the anti-people policies of the government,” he tweeted in Hindi.

He added, “The country needs solutions, not festivals or hollow speeches.”

The country reported 314,835 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the highest single-day spike globally. According to data from the health ministry, the overall number of cases in the country is 15,930,965.

The health ministry said that 2,104 Covid-19 -related deaths took place in the country in the last 24 hours. This is the second consecutive day that India reported over 2,000 deaths in a single day. On Wednesday, 2,023 deaths were reported, which was the highest single-day death toll so far.

Since the Prime Minister’s address on Tuesday, several Congress leaders have slammed Modi for his inaction. Congress questioned the government on why it failed to anticipate the second wave of Covid-19 infections. On Wednesday, it alleged that Modi has “turned India from a vaccine leader to a vaccine beggar”.