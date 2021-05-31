Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Need to revisit growth path amid climate crisis
india news

Need to revisit growth path amid climate crisis

Our model till date has prevented loss of life and help impacted persons to rebuild. India cannot afford this anymore, because we will be hit by more frequent, more severe cyclones in the coming years.
By Bharati Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 03:00 AM IST
Yaas and Tauktae won’t be the last cyclones to maraud us as climate change intensifies. We have been dealt an unfair hand, but we must face it. (PTI)

Cyclones Yaas and Tauktae have caused enormous damage on Indian coasts.

They won’t be the last cyclones to maraud us as climate change intensifies. We have been dealt an unfair hand, but we must face it.

Our model till date has prevented loss of life and help impacted persons to rebuild. India cannot afford this anymore, because we will be hit by more frequent, more severe cyclones in the coming years. Know this: 170 million, a seventh of our population, lives along coasts. If they lose their assets, savings and livelihoods repeatedly, they will plunge into intense poverty, if they are not already there.

Nature-based solutions can help mitigate this dire scenario. But that needs a fundamental shift in how we view nature. The popular understanding of it is as either a hindrance or a basket of goodies to extract, sets it up as a system to be vanquished and devoured. In reality, nature is inherently a basket of goodies via its eco-system services and its very presence.

There’s much investment required into researching specific solutions for each of India’s 70 coastal districts. Each cradles a range of biodiversity, culture and is differently vulnerable.

Yet, each should plan along accepted ideas include preserving, improving or re-wilding mangroves, swamps, lagoons and sandy dunes and beaches. This can’t co-exist with infrastructure development that needs them out of the way.

Nature needs precedence. India may not have contributed to the climate crisis but we must drastically re-think our growth path to adapt to it.

(The writer is founder and director of Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
union ministry of environment forest and climate change urgency of climate change climate crisis cyclone yaas
TRENDING NEWS

This kangaroo’s perfect physique may push you to do some bench presses. Watch

Clingy doggo isn’t happy about hooman’s work from home, does this. Watch

76-year-old inspires people with fitness journey, his video is viral. Watch

Diver finds couple’s lost diamond engagement ring at the bottom of lake. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Parents Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP