A 24-year-old National Entrance Eligibility Test (NEET) aspirant in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district allegedly amputated his foot in an attempt to be eligible for the disability quota to secure admission to a medical college, police said on Friday. NEET aspirant severs foot to avail disability quota benefits

With inputs from PTI

A youth from UP’s Jaunpur took on an unheard-of gambit to realise his dream of becoming an MBBS doctor – he allegedly amputated a part of his foot in order to get a Divyang certificate (Person with Disability–PwD) for getting admission to a medical college, said police on Friday.

,, had failed twice in the medical entrance exam, NEET, for admission to a government medical college, leading him to take the extreme step and claimed that he lost a foot in a violent attack, police said.

While the police saw through his ploy, they were currently seeking legal opinion to determine what sections of criminal law could be levelled against him.

An FIR was registered against unknown persons for attempted murder. Now, a final report will be filed in the case. Suraj is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital and is out of danger, said police.

According to CO (city) Goldie Gupta, information was received late on Sunday that Suraj was assaulted, and when he woke up in the morning, his left foot had been amputated, only the heel remained.

Gupta said based on Suraj’s statement and the complaint, the police registered an FIR against two unknown persons and started an investigation. During the probe, the victim repeatedly changed his statement and tried to mislead the police. This deepened the suspicion. Suraj wanted to get admission to MBBS in 2026 at any cost, they said.

Suraj’s call details revealed that he had a girlfriend whom he wanted to marry. Questioning of the woman revealed that the youth wanted to get admission to MBBS in 2026 at any cost. In October, he had gone to BHU (Banaras Hindu University) and tried to get some necessary documents related to disability, but was unsuccessful. Disappointed, he returned and decided to make himself disabled and cut off his own foot, seemingly using a machine, at an under-construction house. There was no evidence of any weapon being used, said Gupta.

The police also investigated the CDR, BTS and tower dump. Based on electronic evidence, it was found that Suraj Bhaskar was not assaulted at midnight and that no one went to him at night.

Police also recovered a diary belonging to Suraj in which he had written, “I will become an MBBS doctor in 2026. “Failing to clear the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) examination twice, he slipped into mental stress,” they said.

The police searched the under-construction house and its surroundings, but the severed foot could not be recovered. Some injections were found in a nearby field. The police claimed that the injections may be related to anesthesia. Bhaskar has a D.Pharma degree and he knows how to administer injections. It is possible that he first injected himself with anesthesia to avoid pain and then cut off his foot, said cops.

After being informed of the incident, the police took Suraj to the district hospital. From there, he was sent to a trauma centre for better treatment. After treatment there, his family admitted him to a private hospital in Jaunpur. He underwent surgery and his condition is stable now. His statement will be recorded after he is discharged from the hospital, added police.