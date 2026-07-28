New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Tuesday said a Special Investigation Team may be set up to ensure a fair, transparent and thorough probe into all incidents of violence during the recent student protests. The law must take its course once there is violation of "defined protocol", the apex court said.

NEET protests: SC says SIT may be set up to probe police excesses

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Dealing with a batch of pleas alleging police excesses against students protesting irregularities in exams and the NEET paper leak across the country, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant referred to many incidents of violence.

At the outset, the bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, asked why there should not be an independent probe into the allegations.

"Whosoever committed excesses, took law in their hands should be taken to task," the CJI said.

Taking note of the submissions of lawyers, the bench said a fair and independent probe into all allegations related to police excesses on protesting NEET students was required.

"Once there is violation of defined protocol, law must take care of it," the bench said. The CJI said that the bench is mulling independent, transparent and thorough probe into all allegations.

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{{^usCountry}} A probe is also required to ascertain the attacks on 250 policemen and whether they were by students or some "miscreants", the court said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A probe is also required to ascertain the attacks on 250 policemen and whether they were by students or some "miscreants", the court said. {{/usCountry}}

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Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said students will not indulge in violence against police personnel, but some miscreants are involved in the incidents. Miscreants involved in murder, rape and NDPS cases entered the protest and perpetrated violence on police personnel, he added.

The hearing is underway.

On Monday, the bench said an agitation cannot justify "police excesses" or a 'lathi charge'. The bench also said that the right to peaceful protest is absolutely guaranteed.

The Cockroach Janta Party-led march on July 20 in Delhi witnessed clashes between protesters and security personnel, who used lathis and teargas shells to disperse crowds attempting to move towards Parliament.

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The protesters were demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak issue.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.