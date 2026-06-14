NEET re-exam: Admit card for June 21 test is out | Check how to download and other details, guidelines

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the re-examinations for NEET (UG) 2026, which are set to be conducted on June 21. The admit card for the test can be downloaded from the official website of NEET – neet.nta.nic.in

Before the exam, the NTA released new measures and guidelines, with union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan appealing to the students to “stay confident and focus on their studies.”

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While releasing the admit card, the testing agency urged candidates to verify their bank account details for the refund before downloading it.

How to seek refund for NEET UG fee? The NTA has now opened the window for reconfirmation/ correction of bank accounts for refund of the May 3 NEET-UG 2026 examination fee.

Candidates had earlier been given time to furnish details of their bank account through the registration portal. However, the NTA said that some candidates had provided “incomplete or incorrect particulars, including invalid account numbers and other discrepancies.”

It said that it had received requests from candidates to verify and rectify their details. “Accordingly, in the interest of candidates and to ensure that the refund reaches the correct beneficiary, NTA has decided to open a Bank Account Re-confirmation/Correction Window,” NTA said.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, a common exam for admission to undergraduate courses in medical institutions, has been mired in controversy since the original May 3 examination was cancelled.

This was after confirmation that the question paper had been compromised. They were allegedly leaked at the source by professors who were setting the paper. Investigators later found that questions had reached the phones of some candidates as early as May 1, two days before the test.

What are the new measures for re-examination? Before the re-test, the NTA announced a series of student-friendly measures for the examination. This includes additional rough-work space and an extended exam window.

The duration of the exam, which will be conducted in a single shift rom 2 pm to 5:15 pm, has been extended by 15 minutes to complete the mandatory examination formalities. This includes signing attendance sheets and other invigilation procedures.

The agency has also doubled the number of pages given for rough work in the question paper booklet, thus giving candidates extra space for calculations and reasoning.

The agency has decided that two rough work pages will be placed immediately after the instruction page at the beginning of the booklet, while two pages will be placed at the end. This is done for left-handed candidates to be more comfortable with their rough work.