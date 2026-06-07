...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

NEET-UG 2026 re-exam: NTA releases city intimation slips for June 21, here's how to download

Over 22 lakh students appeared for the medical exam on May 3, which was then cancelled due to a paper leak.

Updated on: Jun 07, 2026 08:05 pm IST
By HT News Desk
Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday released the exam city intimation slip for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination to be held on June 21. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can download their slips from the official website. A retest was called for the NEET UG exam due to a paper leak.

Students appearing for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam can now download their exam city slips for the same from the official NTA website (Unsplash/Representational)

Over 22 lakh students appeared for the medical exam on May 3, which was then cancelled.

The re-exam is now scheduled to be held on June 21, based on the announcement by NTA and union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The paper leak is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

NEET 2026 re-exam: How to download exam city slip

  • Visit the official website: neet.nta.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link which reads — Present Address and Exam City Updation Window for NEET(UG) 2026
  • A new page will open, enter your application number, password and captcha
  • Your NEET exam city slip will appear on the screen
  • Download and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link here

NEET re-exam in pen and paper mode.

The decision was announced by NTA Director General Abhishek Singh during a virtual meeting. Furthermore, the Prime Minister's office has also stepped in and will be supervising the security measures.

These measures follow the paper leak, which triggered widespread uproar across India. Opposition parties, student associations, and others held protests, calling for accountability for the incident.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

neet national testing agency paper leak
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Home / India News / NEET-UG 2026 re-exam: NTA releases city intimation slips for June 21, here's how to download
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.