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    NEET UG case can't be called a 'paper leak', says NTA at key parliamentary meet

    The NTA on May 12 said it has decided to cancel and reconduct the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on May 3, 2026. The re-NEET will be held on June 21.

    Updated on: May 22, 2026 8:38 AM IST
    By Sanjay Maurya, Saubhadra Chatterji
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    The National Testing Agency (NTA) argued at a parliamentary panel meeting on Thursday that reasons for conducting re-test of NEET-UG 2026 was not a case of a paper “leak” and that there were irregularities and malpractices that came to light.

    A police official passes by a poster during a protest staged by Youth Congress members over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam (PTI)
    A police official passes by a poster during a protest staged by Youth Congress members over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam (PTI)

    MPs of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also opposed the use of the word “paper leak” to refer to the recent irregularities during the meeting, an earlier HT report quoted people familiar with the matter as saying. The BJP MPs reportedly said even arguing that the agenda document for the meeting circulated earlier should not have used the phrase.

    The NTA on May 12 said it has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on May 3, 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately.

    NEET (UG) is the nationwide entrance examination conducted by the NTA for admission in undergraduate medical programmes.

    NTA said the decision has been taken in view of the inputs received, taken together with the findings shared by the law enforcement agencies, established that the present examination process could not be allowed to stand.

    • Saubhadra Chatterji
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Saubhadra Chatterji

      Saubhadra Chatterji is Deputy Political Editor at the Hindustan Times. He writes on both politics and policies.

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    Home/India News/NEET UG Case Can't Be Called A 'paper Leak', Says NTA At Key Parliamentary Meet
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