'NEET will be scrapped': Stalin's assurance after student, father die by suicide

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Monday assured that the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be scrapped, urging students to not take away their lives under any circumstances. Stalin's statement comes amid the rising cases of suicides in the state pertaining to failure in the examination.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Asking the students to avoid suicidal thoughts Stalin said, “Have confidence, do not have suicidal thoughts. Do not think of taking away your life under any circumstances. Definitely, we can remove NEET which proves to be an obstacle to your goals. The Tamil Nadu government is working vigorously towards that.”

A NEET aspirant died by suicide in Chennai on Sunday after failing to clear the exam twice. A day later his father also died by suicide.

READ | ‘Governor RN Ravi has nothing to do with NEET bill’: Tamil Nadu Health Minister

"I was shocked after knowing that Jegadeeswaran from Chrompet, who was a NEET aspirant, committed suicide. When I was thinking about how to console the student's parents, the next day, his father Selvasekar also died by suicide. I do not know how to console the Jegadeeswaran family, friends and relatives… Condolences to the death of S Jegadeeswaran and his father Selvasekar," Stalin said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In reference to the Assembly resolutions requesting NEET exemption for Tamil Nadu, Stalin highlighted that the initial resolution was rejected by the Governor, while the second resolution was forwarded to the President for assent. "It appears that Governor Ravi wants the bill to be shelved. NEET exam has become expensive and can be afforded only by the rich," the Chief Minister said.

He asserted that individuals unable to bear the substantial financial burden of education were unsuccessful in the test. Stalin remarked that a scenario has emerged where only those with the means to clear NEET can pursue medical studies, effectively limiting medical education to the affluent.

(With inputs from agencies)