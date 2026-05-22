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NEET-UG leak: Arrested NTA experts also translated Marathi paper, got access to final questions

Six of the 10 persons arrested by the CBI so far are from Maharashtra — a concentration that investigators are examining.

Published on: May 22, 2026 08:52 am IST
By Sanjay Maurya
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The two National Testing Agency (NTA) subject experts arrested in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case were not only involved in setting questions — they were also assigned to translate the question paper into Marathi, giving them access to the final chemistry and biology sections of the examination, people familiar with the investigation said on Thursday.

Student activists protests against the National Testing Agency office in Delhi’s Okhla over the NEET paper leak incident. (ANI)

Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, a biology expert at Pune’s Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce arrested on May 16, translated 90 biology questions — 45 each from botany and zoology. PV Kulkarni, a retired chemistry lecturer from Dayanand Junior College arrested on May 15, translated 45 chemistry questions. Together, the two had access to all 135 questions from the two subjects through their translation assignments — in addition to whatever access they had as paper-setters.

The translation process, a person aware of the probe explained, involves two independent layers. “Apart from three or four subject experts who prepare the paper, the process of setting question papers in English and 12 regional languages involves two separate sets of translators — one translates the paper into regional languages and another independently translates it back into English to verify accuracy,” the person said.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / NEET-UG leak: Arrested NTA experts also translated Marathi paper, got access to final questions
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