The Centre is in touch with the Bihar government and is satisfied with the state police’s investigation into alleged irregularities in the conduct of the National Eligibility Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG), Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday, as a group of state officials left for the national capital to submit evidence to the education ministry in the case. NEET-UG paper leak: Centre in touch with Bihar govt over probe, says Pradhan

At least 13 people have been arrested so far in connection with the alleged irregularities during the exam on May 5 in Patna, further escalating the controversy over allegations of paper leak, malpractice, manipulation of examination centres, and discrepancies in declaration of results in the premier medical entrance examination this year. One of the arrested persons had earlier confessed to receiving a leaked question paper, police said.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Speaking to the media in the national capital, Pradhan addressed concerns about the exam and said the Union government is in communication with the authorities in Bihar over an alleged case of paper leak.

He also said the incident that came to light in Patna is an isolated one and it should not affect other students who took the exam.

“I would like to say humbly that we have to pay attention to the interests of lakhs of brilliant students who passed the exam after working very hard. As I said… the work of Patna police is commendable. They have been able to round up one isolated incident. Some more information is yet to come. We will take final action on it soon. We are satisfied with their investigation. Officials of the Government of India and senior officials in the Bihar Police are in constant dialogue,” he said.

His remarks came a day after the ministry sought a report from the Bihar Police’s Economic Offences Unit (EOU), which took over the case on May 11.

“Regarding certain irregularities alleged in the conduct of the examination in the Bihar capital, a detailed report has been sought from the Economic Offences Unit of Bihar Police. An EOU team has left for the national capital to place all evidence and necessary documents before the ministry in the matter,” a police officer familiar with the details said.

The team, the officer added, has gathered evidence like burnt question papers, booklet numbers, OMR sheets, post-dated cheques and admit cards and also seized cellphones and laptops of the arrested people.

According to Patna police officials, 13 people, including four aspirants, were arrested on May 5 and admit cards, post-dated cheques and educational certificates were recovered from a boys hostel during raids that were carried out on the eve of the exam following a tip off of possible paper leak.

During the course of interrogation, one of the arrested persons earlier admitted that he was handed over the leaked question paper by his uncle, a day before the exam.

“The accused, Ayush Kumar (19) from Danapur Town Council (Danapur Nagar Parishad), who is also an aspirant, confessed saying he received the questions a day before the exam,” another police officer had earlier said.

“The student said he struck a deal for a hefty price ranging from ₹30-50 lakh for confirmed admission,” the officer added.