‘Negligence by UP police in Hathras case among CBI’s focus area’: Official

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 21:17 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team is focused on five vital points after taking over investigation of the alleged gang rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras, police officials’ privy to the investigation said here.

Sharing details, a senior CBI official, who did not want to be named, said the initial two focus points are to establish and collect proper evidence related to the commission of the two crimes — gang rape and murder.

He said murder has already been established as the post-mortem report confirmed that the victim had multiple injuries that resulted in her death nearly 15 days after the attack.

“Contradictory theories have surfaced about the gang rape allegations. The CBI will try to collect concrete evidence to establish the gang rape by taking opinion from forensic experts or whatsoever facts surface during the investigation and by recreating the crime sequence. The CBI team will strictly stick to the facts and evidence that they come across during the probe,” he explained.

The official said the third point will be to find out whether any tampering was done with evidence and facts that have surfaced so far in the case.

The fourth point, he said, is to zero in on the real accused behind the two crimes.

“The fifth focus point will be to find out the negligence on the part of the local police and others,” he said.

The CBI had on Sunday registered a case on the request of the Uttar Pradesh government and after a notification from the Central government. The FIR was registered against accused Sandip Singh under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 for attempt to murder, 302 for murder and 376D for gang rape. Besides, Section 3 of the SC/ST Act for atrocities on a scheduled caste woman had been included in the FIR.

The case was registered with the CBI’s Ghaziabad unit and the investigation team is being led by Seema Pahuja, a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) officer.