‘Neither aware, nor accepted’: Shashi Tharoor on ‘receiving’ Veer Savarkar Award

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday issued a clarification on receiving ‘Veer Savarkar Award’ and said that he only learned about it while he was in Kerala yesterday. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that I had gone to Kerala to vote in the local self-government elections(File/PTI)

Tharoor said that he was neither aware of the award nor had he accepted it, adding that there is no question of him attending the ceremony in Delhi on Wednesday.

Tharoor also said that he came to know that he has been awarded this accolade through media reports and that it was “irresponsible” of the organisers to announce his name without him having agreed to receive it.

“There in Thiruvananthapuram, responding to media queries, I had clarified that I was neither aware of, nor had accepted, such an award and it was irresponsible on the part of the organisers to announce my name without my having agreed to receive it,” Tharoor wrote in a post on X.

He added that despite his earlier clarification, some media outlets continue to ask him the same question in Delhi and hence he is issuing “this statement to clarify the matter unequivocally".

“In the absence of clarifications about the nature of the award, the organization presenting it or any other contextual details, the question of my attending the event today or accepting the award does not arise,” he added.

While speaking to news agency PTI about the same award, Tharoor said, "I am not getting anything. I just heard about it yesterday and I am not going."

What is ‘Veer Savarkar Award’

The Veer Savarkar International Impact Award 2025 will be hosted in New Delhi on December 10, reported news agency ANI. It added that the event will be held in at the NDMC Convention Hall and defence minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the programme and that the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha will also be present at the ceremony.