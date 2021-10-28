Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / NEP won't be implemented in Tamil Nadu, says CM Stalin
india news

NEP won't be implemented in Tamil Nadu, says CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin said an expert committee would be formed by his government to prepare a new ‘state education policy.
File photo of Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 09:19 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said on Thursday the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, would not be implemented in his state. The chief minister added an expert committee would be formed by his government to prepare a new ‘state education policy.

Stalin, who also heads the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), made the statement after the launch of the 'Illam Thedi Kalvi' (education at the doorstep) scheme. The project is being implemented to impart educational skills among the children who have been missing their classes since the lockdown was imposed from March 2020 to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

RELATED STORIES

"An expert committee will be formed by the state govt to prepare a new State Education Policy," the chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Stalin has been opposed to the policy ever since its announcement. Alleging that the Centre was making an attempt to “impose” Hindi and Sanskrit on all, he had vowed to fight against it by joining hands with like-minded political parties and chief ministers of other states.

Tamil Nadu had earlier skipped a virtual meeting called by the then Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal with department secretaries of all states to discuss a range of issues, including implementation of New Education Policy (NEP), 2000.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nep 2020 mk stalin
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

News updates from HT: Gujarat eases night curb, allows full capacity in cinemas 

Commerce minister Piyush Goyal says ministry preparing for Modi’s Italy visit 

Covid-19: Guj govt eases curfew timings, allows halls to run at full capacity

Kerala begins evacuation as Tamil Nadu set to release water from Mullaperiyar dam
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Agni V missile
COP26 summit
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP