‘I say namaskaar’: Nepal's new leader Sushila Karki on PM Modi, ties with India

Sushila Karki is no stranger to India. Like millions of Nepalis, the Himalayan nation's new prime minister has close ties with neighbouring India, considered a cultural cousin. Now 73, Karki studied at Banaras Hindu University in India's Uttar Pradesh, and recalls her days fondly of sleeping on a terrace close to the river Ganga. First woman to be chief justice of Nepal, Sushila Karki is now the first woman to be PM, though interim.(AP File Photo)

But the former chief justice's historic rise to become Nepal's first woman PM — and the charged moment of her appointment by an otherwise-leaderless group of young protesters who overthrew an entrenched old order — makes her stand out furthermore.

Asked in a recent interview about her expectations from PM Narendra Modi and India, she responded: “First, I will say namaskaar to Modi ji. I have a good impression about Modi ji."

She said government-to-government relations “is a different matter”, noting that there is a history to India-Nepal ties. "India has helped Nepal at all times… (But) there is a saying (in Hindi): ‘When there are utensils kept together in the kitchen, they do make some sound.’ It happens!" she said.

‘So much goodwill, love’: Sushila Karki on India-Nepal people contact

“But there is such a good relationship between the people of Nepal and the people of India. Many, many of our relatives, many of our acquaintances… We have so much goodwill, love," she said, not sharing granular policy details as she spoke to the TV channel News18 after her name first came up on Wednesday, before two more days of talks led to a final call on Friday.

She also said, “We have not been in touch with India for many days. We will talk about it. When it is an international matter, between two countries, some people sit together and make a policy.”

Saying she is “very much impressed” with Indian leaders, she underlined, “We consider them as our own brothers and sisters.”

'That terrace by the Ganga…': Sushila Karki on students days at BHU

Recalling her student days at BHU, where she did her masters, she said: “I still remember my teachers, friends. I still remember the river Ganga. Beside the Ganga, there was a hostel. And at night in the summer, we would sleep on the (terrace),” she said.

She said her hometown Biratnagar is near the border with India — “maybe from my house, only 25 miles” — and said she would regularly shop in the market at the border.