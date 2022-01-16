Netaji’s birth anniversary to now be part of Republic Day celebrations

Republic Day celebrations from this year will start on January 23 instead of January 24 to include the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, in line with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s “focus to commemorate important aspects of our history and culture,” an official said on Saturday.

It was not immediately clear what this will entail. One possibility is that the government will count events to commemorate Bose’s birth anniversary held every year to be part of the Republic Day celebrations.

Last year, the central government announced that January 23 will be celebrated as Parakram Diwas, or day of valour.

Other such days, observance of which has become a yearly affair, are August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, October 31 as National Unity Day (birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel), November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas (Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary), November 26 as Constitution Day, and December 26 as Veer Baal Divas (a tribute to the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh), the official said, requesting anonymity.

Although it was a good decision, the government needs to understand and implement his ideology to really honour the freedom fighter, according to Chandra Bose, kin of Netaji.

“Subhas Chandra Bose is extremely relevant in 21st century India. We see all across the country, I don’t suggest any specific political party, all parties are engaged in divisive politics. This must stop,” he said. “Netaji envisioned a united India. If Netaji had returned to India, there would not have been a partition of India or partition of Bengal. India will again get divided, unless you bring Netaji’s ideology into the national mainstream of politics.”

Ahead of Netaji’s 125th birth anniversary this year, Chandra Bose, who is a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to have the freedom fighter’s image on currency notes. He also suggested declaring January 23 a national holiday.

