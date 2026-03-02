Netanyahu in Beit Shemesh after Iran's claims of attack on him, says 'spoke to Modi, other leaders': Report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “standing with the truth” amid the Israel-US war with Iran. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting, in Tel Aviv, Israel on February 25. (PMO File)

Netanyahu also said he had spoken to PM Modi yesterday, along with other regional leaders. He was reportedly in Beit Shemesh, where an Iranian missile attack resulted in the death of 9 people on Sunday.

"I spoke to our great friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I spoke to him at length yesterday and thanked him for his standing with Israel, standing for the truth, and for the enormous friendship of the people of India," NDTV quoted Netanyahu as saying.

"They are much admired and loved in Israel. I won't get into the details of the conversation, but I have spoken to him, and I have spoken to many other leaders in the region and beyond," he added.

The report comes amid Iran's claims that it had targeted Netanyahu's office in an attack on Monday. It wasn't immediately clear if he was in his office at that time.

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed on Monday that it attacked the office of Benjamin Netanyahu amid escalating war in the region.

The IRGC Public Relations Department said that, along with targeting the Israeli Prime Minister's office, the Iranian forces also attacked a location where the commander of the Israeli Air Force was present.

"The office of the criminal prime minister of the Zionist regime and the headquarters of the regime's air force commander were targeted," the Guards said in a statement carried by Fars news agency. The statement also said that Kheibar missiles were used in the attack.

PM Modi's conversation with Netanyahu Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the evolving regional situation amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

During the call, PM Modi conveyed India’s concerns over recent developments and underscored that the safety of civilians must remain the utmost priority.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “Had a telephone call with PM Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation. Conveyed India’s concerns over recent developments and emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority. India reiterates the need for an early cessation of hostilities.”

India’s opposition parties, while urging for evacuation efforts, have been critical of Modi’s policies. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Modi visited Israel on February 25–26 "at a time when the entire world was aware that a US–Israel military attack on Iran for regime change was imminent," calling the government's response a "betrayal of India's values, principles and interests”.