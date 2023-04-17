‘…Never a solution’: Nitish Kumar hits out at UP govt over Atiq, Ashraf killings

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj. Kumar said that the UP govt should “think about the law and order in the state”.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar (PTI Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Police should have taken care of their security. The Court is there to provide justice, killing the criminals is never a solution,” Nitish Kumar told the media.

Atiq and Ashraf were shot dead at nearly point-blank range in full media glare by three men posing as journalists in Prayagraj on Saturday night while they were being taken for a medical examination. The three killers - identified as Sunny Singh, Lavlesh Tiwari, and Arun Maurya - who immediately surrendered and were arrested, have been sent to a 14-day judicial custody by the Prayagraj magistrate court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Ahmad brothers were buried at Kasari Masari graveyard on the outskirts of Chakia locality on Sunday night - the same place where Atiq's son Asad was buried after he was killed in an encounter in UP's Jhansi.

A day after the shooting, the UP government formed a three-member judicial committee to probe the incident. The commission will be headed by Allahabad high court judge (retired) Arvind Kumar Tripathi, and will include two other members - retired judge Brijesh Kumar Soni and former DGP Subesh Kumar Singh.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Prayagraj's Commissioner of Police Ramit Sharma formed a three-member special investigation team (SIT) - which will be headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Satish Chandra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}