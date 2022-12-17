Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘Never questioned opposition leaders…Army showed valour in LAC’: Rajnath Singh

‘Never questioned opposition leaders…Army showed valour in LAC’: Rajnath Singh

india news
Updated on Dec 17, 2022 04:05 PM IST

Singh's comments came amid the continuous unrest in the Parliament after he made a statement on the recent clash on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between Indian and Chinese troops in both Houses.

He was addressing the 95th FICCI annual convention and general meeting.(ANI)
BySnehashish Roy, New Delhi

We have never questioned the intention of opposition leaders and only held debates based on policies, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said. Addressing the 95th FICCI annual convention and general meeting, he reiterated that Indian defence forces have proved their bravery and valour in the Chinese borders.

“We never put a question mark on the intention of leaders of opposition. We always debated on policies…I don't understand the reason behind doubting anybody's intention every time in politics…Whether it was Galwan or Tawang, our armed forces have proved their bravery and valour,” he said.

Read| US reacts to India-China clash in Tawang

Singh's comments came amid the continuous unrest in the Parliament after he made a statement on the recent clash on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between Indian and Chinese troops in both Houses.

“The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner. The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts,” he said in both Houses on Tuesday.

Following his statement, the opposition leaders staged walkouts and lodged their protests for not allowing to discuss on the border issue in the following days of the Parliament session.

Top quotes| Rajnath Singh's statement on fresh tensions with China

The Defence Minister said India's journey to become a superpower is not a quest to capture other countries. "We want to be a superpower to work for the welfare of the world," he added.

He further said that China's GDP used to be lower than that of India's in 1949 and in 1980, India was out of top 10 economies. "In 2014, India was on the 9th position in world economies. Today India is close to a $3.5 trillion economy & is 5th largest in the world," he said.

'

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics
defence minister india china tensions parliament session
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP