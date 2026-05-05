New BJP govt in West Bengal to take oath on May 9; focus on probable CM post

Newly elected leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will take their oath to form the new government in West Bengal on May 9, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore as party leader Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated Trinamool Congress (TMC) convenor Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur, remains one of the frontrunner for the chief ministerial post.

BJP candidate for Bhabanipur and Nandigram constituencies, Suvendu Adhikari, shows a certificate of election after winning. (PTI)

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Adhikari defeated Banerjee in Bhabanipur, by over 15,105 votes in the West Bengal polls, the results of which were announced on Monday.

“The Prime Minister has already announced the day, Pochishe Boisakh, May 9. It is the birthday of Rabindranath Tagore. It will be held on that day,” Samik Bhattacharya, state BJP president said.

PM Modi while addressing a rally at Barrackpore in April, said that he will return to Kolkata for the oath-taking ceremony of the new government.

The BJP on Monday swept the state assembly elections winning 206 seats. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) won 81.

The chief electoral officer of West Bengal is likely to brief governor RN Ravi on May 6.

Banerjee fought Adhikari in Nandigram in the 2021 state polls which she lost by 1,956 votes. She later won the by-election in Bhabanipur months later to continue as chief minister.

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{{^usCountry}} The TMC won 213 seats against the BJP’s 77. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The TMC won 213 seats against the BJP’s 77. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 152 assembly seats went to polls on April 23 in the first phase, while elections for 142 assembly seats were held on April 29. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 152 assembly seats went to polls on April 23 in the first phase, while elections for 142 assembly seats were held on April 29. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} TMC, which came to power in 2011 ousted the 34-year-old Left Front regime, the BJP claimed to wipe out the TMC this time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} TMC, which came to power in 2011 ousted the 34-year-old Left Front regime, the BJP claimed to wipe out the TMC this time. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Joydeep Thakur ...Read More Joydeep Thakur is a Special Correspondent based in Kolkata. He focuses on science, environment, wildlife, agriculture and other related issues. Read Less

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