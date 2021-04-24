New Covid-19 treatment guidelines
AIIMS and ICMR have issued new guidelines to identify Covid-19 treatment.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 03:44 AM IST
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have issued new guidelines to identify Covid-19 treatment based on three levels of seriousness--mild, moderate and severe. A look at the new protocol.
