Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / New Covid strains can emerge, virus will keep mutating, says top health expert
india news

New Covid strains can emerge, virus will keep mutating, says top health expert

Dr Mathew Varghese, public health expert, and former director, St. Stephen’s Hospital, New Delhi, said that mutation is normal for any virus and that people need to be prepared for the rise of various types of mutants.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 08:50 PM IST
Dr Verghese further stressed that India has only recently “gone through a massive surge in the second wave,” at the beginning of June, and thus, people need to be careful.

With the fear of a possible third wave of coronavirus (Covid-19) looming over, and amid the rising cases of Delta variant across the globe, a top public health expert has cautioned that several new kinds of variants may emerge in the future as it will keep mutating.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Mathew Varghese, public health expert, and former director, St. Stephen’s Hospital, New Delhi, said, “Mutation is normal for viruses and they will keep mutating as long as their viruses are multiplying. That is the norm.”

Dr Varghese added that people need to be prepared for various types of mutants in the future, and stressed on the need to remain vigilant and keep following Covid-19-appropriate behaviour.

His remarks come at a time when tourists have been spotted crowding the northern hill states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand to beat the heatwave. Visuals of several of these travellers surfaced on social media where they flouted Covid-19 norms, including roaming around without masks and not maintaining social distance.

Dr Varghese also pointed out that India’s Covid-19 vaccination hasn’t covered as much population as it has in the UK and the US. “Our population hasn't been immunised to the level that we have seen in the US where 50 per cent of the population is immunised. In the UK more than 50 per cent have received two doses. Presently, the numbers that have been immunised in our country are less,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

The expert pointed out that the number of persons who have contracted the coronavirus in the popular tourist places where overcrowding is being seen is less because they haven’t been affected by the virus outbreak to that extent.

Dr Verghese further stressed that India has only recently “gone through a massive surge in the second wave,” at the beginning of June, and thus, people need to be careful.

Tips to avoid getting infected with Covid-19

According to Dr Verghese, vigilance needs to be maintained, particularly in areas that are witnessing a rush of tourists. He also suggested wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing while visiting tourist places.

“Don’t touch the mask and if you touch it, then sanitise it. Mask is your essential shield, covering both your nose and mouth,” she added.

Dr Verghese said that soap is always more efficient than sanitiser, and even while sanitising, one should always wash their entire hands and fingers. He has also recommended constant wearing of masks when outside in public areas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus covid-19 strain coronavirus mutation

Related Stories

india news

'Allow tourists but...' Govt's adviser has a suggestion to tackle revenge travellers

PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 06:49 PM IST
dehradun news

Tourists now flock Uttarakhand’s Dhanaulti; locals say they’re scared

PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 08:38 PM IST
coronavirus crisis

Occupancy cap in Uttarakhand hotels, challans for maskless amid tourists' rush

PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 11:33 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Niharika NM’s rant about people giving useless tips may crack you up

Sloth bear chases away tiger in this viral video. Seen it yet?

Cobra mom and her 26 babies rescued from a house in Odisha. See pics

This is how Vikas Khanna’s pet dog stops him from working on weekend. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP