New Covid variants NB.1.8.1 and LF.7 detected in India, INSACOG data says: Is there any risk?

Amid a surge in cases of Covid-19, two new variants of coronavirus responsible for the disease have emerged in India, according to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG). A health worker in PPE Coveralls collects a swab sample to test for Covid infection at a school in Janakpuri, New Delhi on May 26, 2021.(Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

While one case of a newly emerging Covid-19 variant NB.1.8.1 has been recorded, four instances of the LF.7 type have also been detected in India.

According to data from the INSACOG, one case of NB.1.8.1 was identified in April in Tamil Nadu, and four cases of LF.7 were detected in Gujarat in May, according to PTI news agency.

Is there any risk?

As of May 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) classifies LF.7 and NB.1.8 subvariants as “Variants Under Monitoring”, not as “Variants of Concern or Variants of Interest”.

“Considering the available evidence, the additional public health risk posed by NB.1.8.1 is evaluated as low at the global level,” the WHO said. “Currently approved Covid-19 vaccines are expected to remain effective to this variant against symptomatic and severe disease.”

In India, the predominant variant is JN.1, accounting for 53 per cent of tested samples, while BA.2 follows with 26 per cent, and other Omicron sublineages make up 20 per cent.

No need to panic over new Covid variant: Doctors

Doctors have advised people not to panic over the rise of Covid-19 cases linked to the JN.1 variant.

According to them, the strain is not severe and most patients have only reported mild symptoms.

Indian Medical Association Junior Doctors Network (IMA JDN) national spokesperson Dr Dhruv Chauhan said that people need not panic about the JN.1 variant, which is a descendant of the Omicron BA.2.86, according to PTI.

"This is not a lethal variant and it's always better to take precautions like maintaining hand hygiene, wearing masks where necessary such as in hospitals or crowded places and following respiratory hygiene. It is also important to get your symptoms checked by a qualified doctor," said Dr Chauhan.

"The public should remember that panic and chaos can cause more health issues than the disease itself," he added.

(Inputs from PTI)