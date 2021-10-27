Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
New Delhi sees colder Wednesday; temperature likely to dip to 15°C

Delhi weather update: Capital’s minimum temperature is expected to fall to around 14 degrees Celsius by October 30. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was likely to be 29 degrees Celsius
A file photo of New Delhi’s skyline. The Capital saw a colder Wednesday morning, with the temperature likely to dip to 15°C. (Raj K Raj / Hindustan Times)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 08:48 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

New Delhi woke up to a slightly colder morning on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature expected to drop to 15 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which also said that clear skies were expected.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was likely to be 29 degrees Celsius. Tuesday’s minimum temperature was 16.2 degrees Celsius while the mercury recorded 28 degrees Celsius at its highest - four degrees below normal for this time of the year.

According to IMD officials, New Delhi’s minimum temperature is expected to fall to around 14 degrees Celsius by October 30.

New Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Wednesday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 187.

On Tuesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 139, which was in the moderate category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51-100 ”satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 ”poor”, 301 and 400 ”very poor”, and 401 and 500 ”severe”.

On Tuesday, the ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR,) said, “Delhi’s AQI is in the moderate category. Fire emission is expected to increase due to dry weather over north India in the next three days due to which PM2.5 is likely to increase. Drier conditions tend to increase PM10. Thus, overall AQI is likely to degrade from moderate to poor category for the next three days. The effective fire count over the northwest region is 348 and its share in PM2.5 is 8% as westerly winds are partly favourable.”

