New GST rates in effect: 10 things you need to know about PM's ‘Bachat Utsav’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening said that Indians are set to save ₹2.5 lakh crore with the GST rate revisions that came into effect today (September 22), along with income tax reforms announced earlier this year. People throng Bhogal Market for shopping on the eve of the beginning of the 9-day Navratra festival, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Representative image/ ANI)

Calling it a “savings festival,” he noted that the income tax changes primarily benefited the middle class, while the GST cuts are providing relief to the poor and the expanding middle class.

Starting today, the first day of Navaratri, reduced GST rates on about 375 items are in force, making a wide range of goods and services — from kitchen essentials and medicines to electronics, equipment, and automobiles — more affordable.

What you need to know about GST 2.0