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New lynx spider species discovered in Meghalaya, no bigger than a fingernail

The discovery extends the known range of the lynx spider genus ‘Hamataliwa’, which had previously been documented in parts of southern India, China and Southeast Asia.

Published on: Jun 17, 2026 08:51 am IST
By David Laitphlang
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Scientists from the Zoological Survey of India and the University of Calcutta have discovered a new species of lynx spider in Meghalaya, marking the first recorded presence of the genus ‘Hamataliwa’ in the state and helping bridge a key gap in the group’s known distribution across Asia.

The new lynx spider discovered in Meghalaya. (Sourced)

The newly identified species, ‘Hamataliwa mawlyngot’, has been named after Mawlyngot village in Meghalaya, where it was discovered during a biodiversity survey. The findings were recently published in the journal National Academy Science Letters. The study was authored by scientists Souvik Sen, Upasana Bhattacharya and Puthoor Pattammal Sudhin.

The discovery extends the known range of the lynx spider genus ‘Hamataliwa’, which had previously been documented in parts of southern India, China and Southeast Asia. Researchers said the finding is significant for scientists studying species distribution across Asia, as it helps connect an important geographical gap between populations recorded in the Indian subcontinent and those found further east.

The new species was collected from Mawlyngot, a village known for its tea plantations, dense vegetation and sweeping views of the Khasi Hills. The survey uncovered both male and female specimens inhabiting Molucca brambles that grow naturally along the region’s slopes.

“The discovery of a new ‘Hamataliwa’ species from the East Khasi Hills of Meghalaya highlights the vast, yet undocumented biodiversity of this region,” the authors wrote in the study.

 
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