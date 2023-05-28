Watch: Light, laser show at new Parliament building following inauguration

A light and laser show was organised on Sunday evening at the new Parliament building after the inauguration ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The laser show video, shared by news agency ANI, showed the illuminated parliament complex.

Light and laser show at the new Parliament buidling on Sunday evening.(ANI)

The new Parliament building - ‘Naya Sansad Bhawan’ - was inaugurated on Sunday morning by PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. They performed a havan (a ritual) for the occasion.

A historical sceptre called 'Sengol' was installed in the Lok Sabha chamber, placed next to the Speaker's chair. It was handed over to Modi by high priests from various adheenams or mutts in Tamil Nadu before being installed in the new building. This same ‘Sengol’ was accepted by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, at his residence on the night of August 14, as a symbol of “transfer of power”.

Modi also delivered his first address in the new Parliament complex during the inaugural session held inside the Lok Sabha chamber. Besides the ruling BJP, around 25 other political parties participated in the inauguration ceremony.

However, nearly 20 opposition parties announced their boycott of the event and issued a joint statement, expressing their objection to the Prime Minister inaugurating the Parliament building instead of the President. They referred to the ceremony as an "assault on democracy."

A quick look at the features of new Parliament building

The new Parliament building constructed under the Central Vista Redevelopment Project has been built at a cost of ₹ 971 crore, according to the project's website.

971 crore, according to the project's website. The new complex features a ‘triangular shape’, designed to ensure optimal space utilization the government data said.

One notable addition is the state-of-the-art ‘Constitutional Hall’ which aims to “puts the citizens at the heart of the democracy.”

The office spaces within the building have been designed in an ultra-modern style, equipped with latest communication technologies, and ensures security and efficiency.

The Lok Sabha in the new complex will have 888 seats, while the Rajya Sabha will accommodate 348 seats. The new floor plan allows for 1,272 seats in the Lok Sabha chamber for joint sessions.

With emphasis on energy efficiency, the new complex has been designed to be a “platinum-rated green building”, demonstrating India's commitment to sustainable development.

The new Parliament complex is also ‘divyang-friendly’. Additionally, it includes a central lounge area that complements the open courtyard, providing a space for members to interact.

