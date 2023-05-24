Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / NCP, RJD, DMK join league to boycott new Parliament building launch

ByHT News Desk
May 24, 2023 12:17 PM IST

19 like-minded opposition parties have rallied up against the Centre on the inauguration event and released a joint statement showing discontent against Centre

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Janata Dal (United) and Dravida Munetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday joined the league to boycott the inauguration of new Parliament building arguing that it should be the President and not the Prime Minister who launches the new building.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a surprise visit to the new Parliament building, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI )

A total of 19 like-minded opposition parties have rallied up against the Centre on the inauguration event and released a joint statement showing discontent against PM Modi's decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building by himself, ‘completely sidelining President Droupadi Murmu’. They claimed that this decision is ‘not only a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy’.

"We have decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building... Not asking the President to inaugurate the building is an insult to her," RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav told reporters.

On Tuesday, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Communist Party of India (CPI), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and CPI(Marxist) announced they will skip the inauguration ceremony.

"Parliament is not just a new building; it is an establishment with old traditions, values, precedents and rules -- it is the foundation of Indian democracy. Prime Minister Modi doesn't get that. For him, Sunday's inauguration of the new building is all about I, ME, MYSELF. So count us out," TMC MP Derek O'Brien said in a tweet.

Dismissing claims over launching the new Parliament building by the President, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri reminded the inauguration of Parliament annex and library by then PMs Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

“In August 1975, then PM Indira Gandhi inaugurated the Parliament annexe, and later in 1987 PM Rajiv Gandhi inaugurated the Parliament library. If your (Congress) head of government can inaugurate them, why can't our head of government do the same,” he said.

