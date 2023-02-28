Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / New Uttar Pradesh guidelines hold owners accountable for action of pets in public

New Uttar Pradesh guidelines hold owners accountable for action of pets in public

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 28, 2023 01:08 AM IST

Pet owners in Uttar Pradesh will now have to give an undertaking to the local authorities that they will ensure their pets do not cause any nuisance in public, according to new guidelines issued by the state’s urban development department

LUCKNOW: Pet owners in Uttar Pradesh will now have to give an undertaking to the local authorities that they will ensure their pets do not cause any nuisance in public, according to new guidelines issued by the state’s urban development department.

The department drafted a new set of dos and don’ts for pet owners and issues related to registration of dogs. (Representational image)

“The idea is to make dog owners accountable for the actions of their pets,” said additional municipal commissioner (animal welfare), Lucknow, Arvind Rao. “Stray dog lovers will also have to be equally cautious. They will also be held accountable, if they are feeding ferocious dogs.”

The decision came amid a surge in cases of dog attacks on the public across the state over the past few months, a senior official said. “The department drafted a new set of dos and don’ts for pet owners and issues related to registration of dogs,” said the official, requesting anonymity.

Rules were also laid down for breeders, resident welfare associations and individuals who adopt stray dogs in large numbers, the official added. The new guidelines were circulated among municipal commissioners and executive heads of urban local bodies on Monday.

Principal secretary (urban development) Amrit Abhijat helped in drafting rules that will have to be followed by breeders, sellers, shelter operators and individuals, officials familiar with the development said.

In near future, registration of stray dogs will be done without any fee, along with sterilisation and first vaccination, said officials. Individuals and resident groups looking to adopt five or more stray dogs will be treated at par with shelter homes and will have to adhere to the guidelines framed by the Animal Welfare Board of India.

Civic bodies will also have to provide a chip/token to the dog owner, which will bear the registration number of the pet, along with details such as owner’s name, address and contact number, said officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP