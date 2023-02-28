New Uttar Pradesh guidelines hold owners accountable for action of pets in public

LUCKNOW: Pet owners in Uttar Pradesh will now have to give an undertaking to the local authorities that they will ensure their pets do not cause any nuisance in public, according to new guidelines issued by the state’s urban development department.

The department drafted a new set of dos and don’ts for pet owners and issues related to registration of dogs. (Representational image)

“The idea is to make dog owners accountable for the actions of their pets,” said additional municipal commissioner (animal welfare), Lucknow, Arvind Rao. “Stray dog lovers will also have to be equally cautious. They will also be held accountable, if they are feeding ferocious dogs.”

The decision came amid a surge in cases of dog attacks on the public across the state over the past few months, a senior official said. “The department drafted a new set of dos and don’ts for pet owners and issues related to registration of dogs,” said the official, requesting anonymity.

Rules were also laid down for breeders, resident welfare associations and individuals who adopt stray dogs in large numbers, the official added. The new guidelines were circulated among municipal commissioners and executive heads of urban local bodies on Monday.

Principal secretary (urban development) Amrit Abhijat helped in drafting rules that will have to be followed by breeders, sellers, shelter operators and individuals, officials familiar with the development said.

In near future, registration of stray dogs will be done without any fee, along with sterilisation and first vaccination, said officials. Individuals and resident groups looking to adopt five or more stray dogs will be treated at par with shelter homes and will have to adhere to the guidelines framed by the Animal Welfare Board of India.

Civic bodies will also have to provide a chip/token to the dog owner, which will bear the registration number of the pet, along with details such as owner’s name, address and contact number, said officials.

