New video shows BJP's Sonali Phogat, who died in Goa, being forced to drink

Updated on Aug 27, 2022 08:39 PM IST

The latest video emerged a day after another video showed Sonali Phogat staggering out while struggling to walk on her own partying joint Curlie's Restaurant on the Anjuna beach.

While it's not clear if the clip is from Goa, the man in the video appears to be Sudhir Sangwan.
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

A new video clip has surfaced on social media that purportedly shows BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat, who died on August 23 a day after arrival in Goa, being forced to drink on a dance floor. While it's not clear if the clip is from Goa, the man in the video appears to be Sudhir Sangwan, one of Phogat's two associates who have been arrested by the Goa Police as it investigates the murder case.

The latest video emerged a day after another video showed Phogat staggering out while struggling to walk on her own partying joint Curlie's Restaurant on the Anjuna beach. She is being helped by Sangwan. Her other associate Sukhwinder Singh was with them as left for the hotel. She was brought dead to St. Anthony's Hospital the next morning.

Earlier, the Goa Police had referred to this clip. Goa inspector general of police (IGP) Omvir Singh Bishnoi said on the basis of CCTV footage, it was seen that accused Sudhir Sangwan and his associate Sukhwinder Singh were partying with the Haryana BJP leader at a club in the state. “A video establishes that one of them forcefully made the victim consume a substance.”

“When confronted, Sukhwinder and Sudhir confessed that they intentionally mixed an obnoxious chemical into a liquid and made the victim drink it,” Bishnoi further said at a press briefing.

Phogat was rushed to St. Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on August 23 morning, when she was declared dead. An autopsy report had revealed her body had "multiple blunt force injuries".

The drugging incident happened at Curlies Restaurant at Anjuna in North Goa, according to the accused's confession, the IGP said.

Sonali Phogat given recreational drug: Goa Police

On Saturday, the Goa Police the BJP leader was given recreational drug methamphetamine by accused at Curlies beach shack restaurant.

The latest statement from the Goa Police came after it on Saturday arrested the restaurant owner and a drug peddler in connection with the alleged murder of Phogat, taking the number of arrests in the case to four.

Dattaprasad Gaonkar, a peddler, had allegedly provided drugs to Phogat's two associates who fed them to her. Edwin Nunes, the other person arrested on Saturday, is the owner of the Curlies restaurant. Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh, arrested earlier, allegedly told police that they had procured drugs from Gaonkar. Gaonkar and Nunes were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

