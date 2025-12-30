From additional deployment to traffic curbs: How cities are preparing for New Year 2026

As people across the country gear up for midnight countdowns, parties and temple visits, cities have tightened security and traffic arrangements for New Year’s Eve. Shoppers walk along Commercial Street illuminated with decorative lights ahead of New Year celebrations in Bengaluru on December 30, 2025. (AFP)

Police and civic authorities have deployed additional personnel, intensified surveillance and imposed restrictions to ensure safe celebrations as crowds spill into public spaces.

Additional police deployment, checks in Mumbai

In Mumbai, more than 17,000 police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order. Large crowds are expected at the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaon Chowpatty, Bandra Bandstand, and Juhu and Versova beaches from Wednesday evening, with celebrations at hotels, restaurants and malls continuing into the early hours of Thursday.

Police have stepped up patrolling and set up nakabandi at key locations, warning of strict action against eve-teasing and the sale of illicit liquor and drugs.

The deployment includes senior officers, State Reserve Police Force platoons, Quick Response Teams, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads, Home Guards and other units.

Gurgaon gears up for crowd management

In Gurugram, 5,400 police personnel have been deployed, with a focus on drunk driving and crowd management.

Authorities have issued notices to pubs, bars, clubs, restaurants and hotels under Section 168 of the BNSS, making operators responsible for ensuring that intoxicated patrons do not drive and are transported home safely.

Security has been strengthened across MG Road, Cyber Hub, Golf Course Road, DLF Phase-1 and Sector 29 market, with additional deployments at Galleria Market, South Point Mall, Good Earth Mall, Bristol Chowk and IFFCO Chowk.

Police have also set up ten interstate checkpoints and 68 special checkpoints across the district, along with special traffic arrangements. New Year events are scheduled at 22 major locations.

Delhi issues traffic advisory

In Delhi, traffic police have issued an advisory announcing restrictions, diversions and special parking arrangements in and around Connaught Place due to anticipated crowds. The measures will be in effect from 7 pm on Wednesday until celebrations conclude.

Bengaluru amp up security provisions

In Bengaluru, preparations are underway for large crowds, with around 20,000 police personnel and officials to be deployed across the city. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said more than 10 lakh people are expected to gather, significantly higher than last year.

“A crowd of approximately 7–8 lakh people had gathered in different places for New Year celebrations last year. This year, more than 10 lakh people are expected,” he said.

Crowd-prone areas such as Koramangala, Indira Nagar, the Central Business District and Niladri Road have been identified.

“The deployment includes 14,000 personnel for law and order maintenance, 2,500 for traffic management, 88 Karnataka State Reserve Police platoons, 21 City Armed Reserve platoons, and 250 cobra bike personnel, among others,” Parameshwara said.

The 1 am deadline for serving liquor will be enforced strictly.

Also Read | Delhi traffic advisory issued for New Year's Eve; Connaught Place, India Gate to see restrictions: Details

Hyderabad on ‘zero drug policy’

The Hyderabad Police on Friday announced a ‘zero drugs’ policy for New Year celebrations, with City Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar directing officers to maintain a strict, hawk-eyed vigil across the city.

Kolkata's focus on Park Street area

Kolkata Police have rolled out elaborate security arrangements across the city ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, with special focus on Park Street and adjoining areas where heavy footfall is expected, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

Shimla's stepped up security for tourists

Shimla has also seen stepped-up security and traffic management amid a surge in tourist arrivals for the Winter Carnival and New Year celebrations, with round-the-clock deployment in core areas such as Mall Road, Ridge Maidan, Kufri and Narkanda.

Varanasi on high alert: Hotels and temples

In Varanasi, police remain on high alert as New Year crowds swell, particularly around hotels and temple areas.

Katra's security increased amid rush of devotees

In J&K's Katra, heightened security arrangements are in place as a heavy rush of devotees is expected at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi temple on December 31 and January 1.

Vrindavan's crowd management measures

In Vrindavan, a steady influx of devotees has begun at the Banke Bihari Temple, prompting enhanced crowd management and security measures.

Odisha restricts late-night parties, office parties

In Odisha, the state government has issued guidelines to regulate New Year celebrations, restricting late-night parties and directing government employees not to organise celebrations within office premises.

Police said no party will be allowed in bars or clubs after midnight on December 31.

Bihar's no-liquor and narcotics instructions

In Bihar, authorities have been instructed to strictly enforce law and order at crowded locations, ensure CCTV coverage at sensitive spots, and intensify checks against liquor and narcotics.

“Consumption of liquor and narcotic substances generally increases during New Year celebrations, which can adversely affect law and order,” an official said, adding that regular raids must be conducted wherever information related to liquor or drugs is received.