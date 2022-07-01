Newborn girl in Odisha sold for 7,000; rescued by police

The police in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Friday rescued a one-and-a-half-month-old girl from a couple who allegedly bought her from an impoverished couple for ₹7,000, officials said.

The police rescued the girl child from the childless couple in Barina village under Champeipal grampanchayat following a complaint by an anganwadi worker and the child development project officer in Dasrathpur block of Jajpur district.

A case under Section 317 (abandoning child) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 81 (sale of children) of the Juvenile Justice Act has been lodged against the parents of the child as well as the couple who allegedly bought her.

“The parents of the infant sold her off last month and it came to light after local anganwadi workers tipped off the child development project officer. The infant’s parents are daily labourers and already got two girls. They allegedly sold the third child due to poverty,” said district child protection officer Niranjan Kar. “Though the parents of the child claimed that the couple who have taken the baby are related to them, we did not find it to be the case during investigation. The infant has been rescued and will be handed over to her natural parents after due process.”

Stories of child sale are not uncommon in Odisha, once infamous for its poverty in 80s and 90s as scores of poverty-ridden families sold off their sons and daughters to well-off families unable to feed them. Western Odisha districts like Kalahandi and Bolangir are replete with examples of child sale. Though Odisha’s per capita income has jumped from what it was in 1999-2000 to ₹1.27 lakh in 20121-22, cases of child sale still continue to pour in.