Newborn recovers from Covid after 18 days in UP hospital

He was born on April 1. On April 25, he contracted Covid-19. On May 13, 18 days later, he was discharged after defeating the disease.

It wasn’t easy. By the time the boy was brought to the Nutema hospital in Meerut, he was breathless, had high fever, and had developed pneumonia. It wasn’t immediately clear how the boy was infected.

The boy, Nikit, was born to Vikas Duhan, who works in the private sector, and Sarvesh Duhan, a housewife.

According to Dr Amit Upadhyay, who was part of the team that treated him, the boy’s lungs were affected by the time he arrived at the hospital. He was administered Remdesivir injection and put on a dose of steroids. In the US, Remdesivir injections are only recommended for use on children older than 12 and weighing at least 40 kg. However, it is being used on children in India where there are no such guidelines. The boy was also administered drugs to keep his blood pressure normal (it was low) and was on mechanical ventilation for seven days.

Dr Upadhyay said the infant’s recovery showed that timely and proper treatment could overcome even acute infections. He said that the boy’s oxygen level was 50 on aided supply but that he survived with proper and timely treatment.

The Duhans said, “Those 18 days were indeed the most difficult and we are happy he is safe and fully recovered now.”

They added that the entire family was praying for the boy’s recovery.

