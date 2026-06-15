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Newlywed Delhi techie, 27, goes to Mussorie with husband; found dead hours later

Police said the couple were in Mussorie on a vacation and had reached the homestay late on June 14. They had started out from Delhi for Rishikesh on June 13.

Published on: Jun 15, 2026 05:59 pm IST
By Ajay Ramola
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A 27-year-old software engineer, who was in Mussoorie on a vacation with her husband, was found dead in her room at a homestay on the Mussoorie-Dhanaulti road on Monday morning, police said.

They checked into a homestay in the Kiana Tipridhar area at 11.30 pm on June 14 and retired to their room at about 3.30 am. (Unsplash)

The woman has been identified by the police as P Radha Gayatri, a resident of Shakarpur in East Delhi. She worked with an IT company in Gurugram. Her husband, Soumya Sricharan, worked for a firm in Pune, and the two were married in November 2025.

Police said the couple were in Mussorie on a vacation and had reached the homestay late on June 14. They had started out from Delhi for Rishikesh on June 13.

They checked into a homestay in the Kiana Tipridhar area at 11.30 pm on June 14. Police said the two consumed liquor in their room before going to sleep at about 3.30 am, said Devendra Singh Chauhan, Mussoorie police station inspector-in-charge.

Chauhan said the police received information about a woman in critical condition at the homestay on Monday morning.

 
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Home / India News / Newlywed Delhi techie, 27, goes to Mussorie with husband; found dead hours later
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